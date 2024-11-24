Ipswich Town 1-1 Manchester United - Half-Time

Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 17:31 Omari Hutchinson’s first Premier League goal just before half-time levelled Marcus Rahsford’s early opener for Manchester United to leave the scoreline at half-time at Portman Road 1-1. Town made one change from the team which beat Tottenham 2-1 a fortnight ago with Wes Burns returning to the XI and Ben Johnson, who was absent from the 20-man squad, dropping out. Ali Al-Hamadi and Jack Taylor, who had been out with a hamstring problem, returned to the squad with George Hirst missing out due to his knee injury. Kalvin Phillips was also absent having been a doubt coming into the match with a knock suffered in the Leicester match, as was Nathan Broadhead, who has had a groin problem. Manchester United, who had new head coach Ruben Amorim in charge for the first time, made three changes from the team which beat Leicester 3-0 before the international break with Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho all back in the side. England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returned to the squad as a sub following an injury along with long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. In windy conditions, the visitors, who had lined-up with new boss Amorin’s preferred three-man backline, took the lead with their first attack after only 80 seconds. Amad Diallo burst down the right shaking of Jens Cajuste and Leif Davis before sending in a low cross for Rashford, who got in between keeper Aro Muric and Dara O’Shea - who were left staring at one another - to turn the ball into the net. Having gone behind, Town saw a fair bit of the ball in the following spell, but without threatening, before Christian Eriksen shot wide for United on seven.

But a minute later, Burns crossed from the right and Sammie Szmodics turned an effort over the bar. On nine, Omari Hutchinson sent Burns away on the right the the Welshman sent over a teasing ball just beyond Liam Delap and Szmodics with a defender getting a touch on the way across. Two minutes later, Hutchinson again played in Burns down the right and this time the winger cut back to the edge of the box from where Szmodics hit a low shot which Onana saved down to his right. United looked a major threat whenever they broke on Town and in the 18th minute Alejandro Garnacho curled a shot wide of Muric’s left post. Aside from the early goal and one or two United breaks, the Blues could be pleased with their performance having been in control for the most part. On 29, Delap was fouled by Jonny Evans just outside the area but Hutchinson’s free-kick was too close to Onana, who snaffled comfortably. In the 32nd minute, a Town corner from the right was headed back across goal by O’Shea and out to Hutchinson on the edge of the area but his shot was blocked by Diogo Dalot. Three minutes later, Garnacho looked to be away on his own breaking towards goal in the Town half but his former United teammate Axel Tuanzebe used his pace to get back and force the Argentinian international away from goal and then off the ball. In the 39th minute, Dalot was found by a looping ball held up on the wind but Burns did well to stay with him and the Portuguese full-back shot tamely to Muric. Within a minute, the Blues should have levelled. Cameron Burgess played a superb ball down the left for Davis, who cut inside his man before playing a clever pass between two defenders to Delap eight yards out. The striker seemed certain to score but Onana somehow got his hand to the effort hit back across him to his right. Delap was presumably still wondering how the United keeper had kept his effort out when Cajuste found space 25 yards out and struck a shot not too far over the bar. Town had been growing in confidence and threat and in the 43rd minute the goal they had been threatening came. Burns played a ball inside to Hutchinson, who rolled his man before hitting a shot which flicked off Noussair Mazraoui and found the top corner of the net to send an already noisy Portman Road wild. Aside from Delap riling Mazraoui with a shove late on which led to the Morocco international briefly squaring-up to the Town striker, Hutchinson’s first Premier League goal was the final action of the half. The Blues’ support applauded their side off at half-time, Town having been well worth at least going in on terms. Having made a disastrous start, the Blues had largely been in control with only the occasional United break at pace causing them problems. As the half wore on, Town began to show more belief and the Blues should have been on terms before Hutchinson’s goal, which was very reminiscent of his first away against Hull last season, with Delap’s chance well saved by Onana. Having got back on terms, the Blues will hope to start the second half where they left off the first, but with United always likely to be a danger when bursting forward. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Luongo, Taylor, J Clarke, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi. Manchester United: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Fernandes (c), Rashford, Eriksen, Amad, Garnacho, Casemiro, Dalot, Evans. Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Shaw, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund, Zirkzee. Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire). VAR official: Jarred Gillett (Australia).

Photo: Reuters



RobITFC added 17:36 - Nov 24

Good half , deserved to be level if not in front! 0

GrasmereBlue added 18:37 - Nov 24

Brilliant! We should no fear after that and OMG we could have won. COYB xx 0

