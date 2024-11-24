Amorim: We Could Have Lost But For Onana

Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 22:06 New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admitted that his side might have lost their 1-1 draw with the Blues at Portman Road but for keeper Andre Onana’s performance. The Cameroonian international made big saves from Liam Delap in each half and also made a vital stop from Conor Chaplin in the closing moments. Amorim, who took his team for only two training sessions ahead of today’s game, warns that it will take a while for his ideas to be instilled into his new players. “We are going to suffer for a long period, and we will try to win games,” he said after the match. “This will take time, but I know we have to win games. We could have won, we could have lost if it were not for Onana. “We have to understand that and think and be pragmatic that these guys had two days to train and to change so much.” The former Sporting Lisbon boss says his team were acting instinctively during the match. “I think my players were thinking too much during the game,” he added. “You could feel it. They were thinking not just on the ball but about where they were supposed to be. “In the first half, we needed more physicality. We will have problems; the players will be confused sometimes. But we have to address, [from] this moment, the new ideas and try to be better next year at the same stage.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



superblues9 added 22:23 - Nov 24

Could of!?? No could of about it defiantly would of lost if wasn't for him 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments