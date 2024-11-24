Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTV Video Verdict - Manchester United With James Scowcroft
Sunday, 24th Nov 2024 23:28

The TWTV team and former Blues striker James Scowcroft reflect on the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset, while Scowcroft, a member of the Town squad which drew 1-1 with United at the start of the 2000/01 season, gives a former pro’s perspective on the match.

