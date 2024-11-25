Town Women Drawn at Home to Bournemouth
Monday, 25th Nov 2024 11:10
Ipswich Town Women have been drawn at home to AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.
Town’s Women dramatically beat Hashtag United 4-1 on penalties yesterday following a 2-2 draw at Parkside, Aveley, Sophie Peskett having netted in the 96th minute to level the tie.
The third round tie, which will be played at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe, will be played on Sunday 8th December, coincidentally the same day as the clubs’ men’s teams meet at Portman Road in the Premier League.
The Cherries are currently top of the FAWNL Division One South West, a level below the Blues, having won all nine of their fixtures and having a plus-47 goal difference.
The Dorset side won 4-0 away at Porchester in round two of the Women’s FA Cup yesterday.
Photo: Action Images
