Murphy: Delap Obvious Successor to Kane

Monday, 25th Nov 2024 11:24 by Russell Claydon BBC pundit Danny Murphy believes Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has shown himself to be the ‘obvious long-term successor’ to England captain Harry Kane. The former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Charlton Athletic midfielder, who made 417 Premier League appearances in a career which included nine caps for England, made the bold assessment on Match of the Day 2 while analysing the Blues’ 1-1 home draw with Manchester United. It came in the wake of another standout display from Delap, the son of Stoke City’s former long-throw specialist midfielder Rory, as the Manchester City graduate – signed in the summer for a reported £15 million fee that could rise to £20 million – terrorised United’s defensive line. Only a couple of fine saves from Cameroon international André Onana, one in each half, prevented the England U21 international from adding to his six goals this season in what was his 12th Premier League appearance for Town. Murphy said: “I've seen him quite a lot this season and I'd probably go as far to say that for me he's the obvious long-term successor to Kane. “I think he's the best young English striker out there. I know he's got a bit to learn and wisdom comes with experience and game time in this league but he's got all the attributes to be a top international player. “I just don't see a weakness for him. He's scored enough goals in a struggling side. He gets a lot of chances he'll score more. He's just got that lovely balance between physical and technical, rarely you get both; he's a super talent.”

Delap, 21, caught Town boss Kieran McKenna’s eye while playing out on loan in the Championship with Hull City last season where he scored eight goals in 32 matches. He has netted two goals in 10 appearances for England U21s, having risen through the age group ranks from the U15s with the national side, though is yet to receive a first senior call-up. Delap is also eligible for the Republic of Ireland for whom his father Rory gained 11 senior caps. Bayern Munich striker Kane, 31, the Three Lions’ record goalscorer with 69 from 103 internationals, was controversially left out of England’s starting line-up in Lee Carsley’s penultimate fixture in his interim spell in charge, England's key Nations League clash against Greece. Carsley said he went with Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins in a game where England were looking to bounce back from defeat to win their group and secure promotion in the Nations League to give someone else an opportunity to shine and grow. “This team needs to try and create leaders and one way of doing that is giving them an opportunity,” he said. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is set to become head coach of the England men’s national team on January 1st and is expected to make some controversial calls regarding what he sees as the future of the make-up of the squad approaching the 2025 summer World Cup in North America. The latest high praise for Delap comes after Ipswich chairman and CEO Mark Ashton revealed shirt sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran played a role in securing the former Manchester City forward’s signature in the summer. Ashton said the club got the Framlingham-based pop superstar to have a word with a player in order to help get the move over the line. “Local man, global superstar, sponsor of the football club, now a shareholder and now officially part of our recruitment team,” Ashton said at Soccerex Miami earlier this month. “In the summer we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realised very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan. “Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift. Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.” Ashton had hinted when pressed on the player’s identity: “He’s certainly scoring a few goals.” Following a wrongly-assumed identity about the player that was put over at McKenna’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester United game on Thursday, it was all but confirmed the player was Delap, as first revealed TWTD. Fellow newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton were also understood to have been chasing the player whose journey into the professional game began back in the junior ranks at Derby County, one of his dad’s former clubs.

