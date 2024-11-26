Town Launch Esports Team

Tuesday, 26th Nov 2024 12:26 Town have announced the launch of the club’s first ever esports team ahead of the ePremier League season getting under way at the start of 2025. All 20 Premier League teams will be represented by two esports players with Mark Zakhary, known as Mark11 (pictured right), and Dan Ray, known as Stingray, taking part for the Blues. Both are hugely experienced in professional FIFA and EA Sports FC. “This will be my first time playing in the ePremier League having grown up in Australia. It should be a really exciting season as it’s probably the most difficult league in the world,” Mark11, a two-time World Championship runner-up, told the club site. “It will be tough but I know I’m one of the best players in the world having finished second in the World Championship twice. “We have to first get out of the group stages before trying to navigate our way through the knockouts to hopefully become champions.” Stingray, ranked number two in the UK at EA Sports FC, added: “I am really excited to be involved in the ePremier League again. I have played in it for a few seasons now and it gets better every year. “My aim this season is to win the whole thing but it is going to be tough. Hopefully you will see a lot of goals from me and my teammate Mark throughout the tournament.” It’s time for a new journey and challenge, delighted to be representing Ipswich this season with @Stingrayjnr.



All eyes on the trophy 🚜🏆 https://t.co/uKVXKtZCLO — FUTWIZ Mark11 🇪🇬🇦🇺 (@Marrkk11_) November 26, 2024 Incredibly excited to announce that I’ll be representing Ipswich Town in the ePremier League alongside @Marrkk11_! 🚜



The club has been so welcoming, and we’re determined to repay their support by bringing home the ePremier League trophy 💙@TwisMinds x @FUTWIZ 😈 https://t.co/yKP1i5gsk0 — Twis Stingray (@Stingrayjnr) November 26, 2024 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “We are delighted to be launching our very first esports team and would like to welcome Mark11 and Stingray to the Ipswich Town family. “We recognise the world of esports as a rapidly growing industry and are really looking forward to being involved in what we hope is a very successful first ePremier League season for the club.” Town are giving fans a chance to win a PS5 as part of their esports team launch.

Photo: ITFC



