U17s Beaten By Cambridge
Tuesday, 26th Nov 2024 16:21

Town’s U17s were beaten 5-1 by Cambridge United in the U17 PDL Cup at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this afternoon.

Lenny O’Sullivan scored the only goal for the young Blues in the second half, the U’s having been 3-0 in front at half-time.

Town remain bottom of their group having taken no points from their opening two matches.

U17s: Bentley, McCann, Brouwers, Frith (James), O’Sullivan, Longwe, Eze (Enkotosia), Sains, Unadike, Boakye-King, Nicolaou (Yurevich). Unused: Wreford.


Photo: TWTD



