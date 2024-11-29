Youth Cup Date With Cherries Set

Friday, 29th Nov 2024 10:47

Town’s FA Youth Cup third round tie against AFC Bournemouth has been set for Wednesday 11th December at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium (KO 7pm).

The Blues’ U18s, who are in action away against QPR at the TSG Training Centre, Hounslow in Professional Development League Two South on Saturday morning (KO 11.30pm), will be hoping to progress further than last year when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Swansea at the third round stage.

The previous season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before unluckily losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.

Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Tickets for the game against the Cherries are priced at £3 for adults and £2 for concessions, with all tickets sold on the gate on the evening.









Photo: Action Images