Chaplin Returns For Blues at Forest
Saturday, 30th Nov 2024 14:11
Town make one change for this afternoon’s game at Nottingham Forest with Conor Chaplin coming into the XI for Wes Burns, who drops to the bench.
Chaplin will come into his familiar number 10 role with Omari Hutchinson moving to right wing.
Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves, who have all had knocks, are once again absent from the 20-man squad, while Nathan Broadhead returns to the bench.
Forest make five changes from the team which lost 3-0 at Arsenal last week with former Blues loanee Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, Neco Williams and Jota Silva come in for Taiwo Awoniyi, Alex Moreno, James Ward-Prowse, Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga, who all drop to the bench.
Forest: Sels, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Jota, Yates (c), Milenkovic, Aina. Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Elanga, Sosa.
Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Szmodics, Delap. Subs: Walton, H Clarke, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Burns, Broadhead, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland). VAR: Matt Donohue.
Photo: Matchday Images
