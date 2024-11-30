Nottingham Forest 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 30th Nov 2024 17:03 Former Town loanee Chris Wood’s penalty four minutes after half-time was enough to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory at the City Ground, where the Blues remain without a win in 25 years. After a first half in which both sides had efforts cleared off the line and the Blues had the other outstanding opportunity, Sammie Szmodics was controversially adjudged to have fouled Jota Silva by referee Tony Harrington, a decision VAR upheld, and Wood netted confidently from the spot. Town made one change from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Manchester United last Sunday with Conor Chaplin coming into the XI for Wes Burns, who dropped to the bench. Chaplin returned to his familiar number 10 role with Omari Hutchinson moving to right wing. Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves, who have all had knocks recently, were once again absent from the 20-man squad, while Nathan Broadhead was back on the bench after his groin issue. Forest made five changes from the team which lost 3-0 at Arsenal last week with eight-goal top scorer Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, Neco Williams and Jota Silva, making his first Premier League start, coming in for Taiwo Awoniyi, Alex Moreno, James Ward-Prowse, Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga, who were all among the subs. The home side won a corner within the opening minute from which some of their fans on the far side thought they had gone in front. Gibbs-White rose high at the near post but sent the ball powerfully wide. Town threatened for the first time on four when Liam Delap brought the ball through players to the edge of the box before hitting a shot which deflected off Murillo and looped wide for a corner.

From the flag-kick, Dara O’Shea seemed to get away with his man just beyond the near post but was unable to make contact. Forest broke quickly and Axel Tuanzebe was booked for bringing down Jota. Following the free-kick, Forest went very close to going in front. The ball was lofted to Callum Hudson-Odoi in space on the left of the area. One-time Tricky Trees loanee Aro Muric did well to close down the England international, who was forced to bring the ball across inside and his shot ricocheted out to skipper Ryan Yates on the edge of the box, from where his low strike was destined to find the corner of the net until Szmodics turned it behind from just in front of the line. On 14, Cameron Burgess lost possession midway inside the Town half and Forest broke towards goal. However, captain Sam Morsy was able to stick in a vital toe to avert what could have been a very dangerous situation. Town, who had looked a threat from all their previous four corners, almost went in front from their fifth in the 24th minute. O’Shea and Burgess both rose higher than their Forest markers and the Australian international guided a header to towards the corner but Ola Aina was able to clear off the line at the post. The game was usually open for the Premier League and on 26 Jota flicked a header across the face of goal from a Williams cross. Two minutes later, Gibbs-White struck a low effort from distance which Muric saved with comfort down to his right. Just before the half hour mark, O’Shea was booked for a foul on Anderson to the left of the penalty box. Muric confidently caught the whipped in cross from the set piece. Moments later, there was a break in play when Chaplin went to ground to require treatment, almost certainly for tactical reasons with the entire Town team going to the touchline for instruction.

On 33, the Blues should have gone in front. Delap did well to work space in the middle just outside the box and then feed Hutchinson on the right of the area. The former Chelsea man’s right-footed low shot was palmed out by Matz Sels and Chaplin looked set to slam the rebound home until Delap took it away from him as he sought to turn and shoot but failed to get it under control. The frustation was written clear on Chaplin’s face with the former Portsmouth and Barnsley forward still to score a Premier League goal. Two minutes later, with play continuing to fluctuate from one end to the other, Williams hit a free-kick from the right past the post. As half-time approached, with the Blues getting stronger, Gibbs-White was booked for having a kick at Morsy having fouled the Egyptian international, who made his displeasure known to the ex-Wolves midfielder. Moments before the fourth official’s board indicated two additional minutes, Anderson and Morsy collided as the Forest man looked to get onto a return pass with Forest claiming a deliberate bodycheck from the Town skipper, while the Blues’ players saw Anderson as having run straight into Morsy. The truth was probably somewhere between the two. It was Town attacking as the whistle went with Kieran McKenna’s side once again having grown into a first half after the opposition had taken the earlier initiative. Forest’s best chance was Yates’s early effort, which was cleared off the line by Szmodics, while Burgess similarly had a goal-bound header knocked away from goal by Aina with Town having looked dangerous from set pieces throughout. Going off, Town will feel they should have been in front with Chaplin having looked odds-on to score had Delap not taken the rebound from Hutchinson’s shot away from him. It had been an open half with chances and plenty of set pieces at both ends and either side could make an argument that they would have deserved to have been ahead at the break. Two minutes after the restart, Forest were awarded a penalty. After Chaplin had misplaced a pass on the right as the Blues sought to play out from the back, Jota bundled his way into the box and threw himself to the ground as he went past Szmodics. Referee Harrington pointed straight to the spot. Szmodics indicated that Jota had dived - and clearly the Portuguese had made a lot of the challenge - but VAR decided there had been sufficient contact and the decision stood. #NFOIPS – 47'



The referee’s call of penalty for a foul by Szmodics on Jota was checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that the contact was sufficient for a penalty. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) November 30, 2024 Wood took the kick and slammed it down the middle and into the roof of the net to give his side the lead and take his Premier League tally for the season to nine, six in his last six top flight starts. Soon after the game got back under way, Jota was on the floor again, this time as he went past Cajuste, who was booked despite appearing to have made no contact with the winger. Forest almost made it 2-0 in the 54th minute from a right-sided corner. Jota sent it back into the danger zone from the left and Murillo powered a header which Muric superbly tipped onto the bar. The keeper was then able to palm it away from his line and O’Shea looked to clear, Wood fouling him as he did so, although the New Zealand international claimed he was the one who had been fouled. Town were living dangerously and in the 59th minute the home side went close from another set piece. A corner from the left was nodded across goal by Yates and Burgess did well to nod it out of play. Within a minute, Gibbs-White scuffed an effort through to Muric from the edge of the area. On 64, the Blues made their first change of the afternoon, Jack Clarke replacing Szmodics out on the left. The winger’s first involvement was to lose the ball in the promising area from which Forest broke. Eventually the ball was played across the box but too far in front of Wood, Cajuste stabbing it away from the New Zealander, who went to ground claiming a penalty. Referee Harrington gave a goal-kick, while VAR decided there was no penalty. In the 69th minute, Davis played a ball in from the left to Clarke in space not too far outside the area but the wideman, who played for Forest boss Nuno at Tottenham, shot too close to Sels. Three minutes later, the home team swapped Anderson for Dominguez. And on 74, the Blues made a double change, the tiring Cajuste and Chaplin making way for Jack Taylor and Burns. Four minutes later Forest made a triple change, Williams, Gibbs-White and Jota going off for Morato, Moreno and Elanga, then on 79 Town swapped Tuanzebe, who had picked up a knock, and Hutchinson for Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead, making his first appearance of the season and first for the club in the Premier League following one game in the top flight for Everton. The game lost its impetus somewhat with all the substitutions but once it got back up and running it was Town who dominated for a spell and camped around the Forest area with Burgess moving up front to join the attack. However, the Blues were unable to create a serious effort, the Australian international heading a cross from the left tamely to Sels. On 88 Forest switched Hudson-Odoi for Ramon Sosa. The home fans raised the volume briefly after an additional seven minutes was announced. Forest looked more likely to score their second than Town an equaliser in injury time with Yates seeing an effort deflected wide with a minute left on the clock. Keeper Muric went up for a late Blues corner but Sels was able to claim the final ball into the box and Town’s long wait for a win at the City Ground continues, George Burley’s team having recorded the last win here in December 1999 when Matt Holland’s goal saw them to a 1-0 victory, 15 visits ago. At half-time, the Blues were well-placed in the game having grown into the first half but the early second-half penalty - which was very debatable - changed the momentum of the match and the mood around the stadium. Aside from a late spell following the substitutions, Town never really got back on top and rarely threatened to get back on terms. The loss ends a three-game run without a defeat with the Blues down a place to 19th following Crystal Palace’s 1-1 home draw with Newcastle, Daniel Muñoz levelling four minutes into injury time. The Eagles are at Portman Road on Tuesday ahead of another game at Portman Road next Sunday, against AFC Bournemouth. Forest: Sels, Murillo, Williams (Morato 78), Anderson (Dominguez 72), Gibbs-White (Moreno 78), Wood, Hudson-Odoi (Sosa 88), Jota (Elanga 78), Yates (c), Milenkovic, Aina. Unused: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Ward-Prowse. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe (H Clarke 79), O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste (Taylor 74), Hutchinson (Broadhead 79), Chaplin (Burns 74), Szmodics (J Clarke 64), Delap. Unused: Walton, Townsend, Luongo, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland). VAR: Matt Donohue. Att: 30,237.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



johnwarksshorts added 17:11 - Nov 30

Disappointing result today. We matched them first half but seemed a bit flat 2nd half. Shame Delap didn't hear Chappers shout to leave, would gave been certain goal. Gotta get something from Palace Tuesday night. Don't want to be cast adrift at the bottom. 5

TimmyH added 17:11 - Nov 30

A bit disappointed...played okay and matched them 1st half but midfield went AWOL for most of the 2nd half other than the last 10 minutes and no service to Delap and Hutchinson, didn't make enough chances and done by a controversial penalty (we will get one before before I die).



Unlike last season when the subs made big differences to the outcome of games I've seen very little from Jack Clarke, Jack Taylor and others, it just shows the depth of the squad needs to strengthen.



We move on and have to win at home to Palace...the home fans deserve it. 4

Portman51 added 17:11 - Nov 30

One of the more one-sided exhibitions of refereeing I've watched recently, and the Forest players were schooling him the whole game. But the fact is we never really threatened apart from the chance Delap took off Chappers' foot. At least the other results went mostly our way apart from the late Palace equaliser. Must win Tuesday. 5

DannyITFC added 17:12 - Nov 30

You have to applaud the likes of Burns, Burgess, Chaplain, Wolfenden, Taylor etc who are all from league one but this squad simply cannot compete at this level. 1 win in 13 is not good enough to stay up, unless results improve I.e turning those draws into wins we are destined for relegation. Villa, Utd, Brentford, Leicester are games atm we will look back on as missed 3 points which are costing us premier league status. Unless there are 2/3 huge signings in Jan I’m afraid the writing is on the wall along with Southampton and Leicester playing in the championship next season (without VAR which is a blessing by the way). Let’s be honest can any supporter really enjoy watching 1 win in 13? I have no doubt there is 100% from the players but their abilities can only take them so far sadly. At least getting a ticket next season won’t be such an issue at Portman Road! -11

Broadbent23 added 17:14 - Nov 30

Even Stevens from TownTV commentary apart from the debatable penalty. Loads of effort today but missing quality to open defences. With Liam not getting too many chances hopefully the media nerds will stop the transfer banter for LM. 0

Gforce added 17:15 - Nov 30

Decent first half from the boys and never a penalty. Second half we just didn't get going and created very little.

Next 3 games are crucial,with a tough Xmas period coming up.I still believe Everton will pull away, so it's any 3 from 5 for the drop.

I would play O'Shea at right back on Tuesday,if Tuanzebe is out and put Greaves back in at centre back.

We badly need at least 2 wins from the next 3/4 games,achieve that and the table will look a whole lot healthier.

COYB.

1

ipswichone added 17:25 - Nov 30

Referee was terrible,booking Ipswich players for fun.very dramatic fall for penalty,pretty sure it wouldn't be given for us.soft,and ridiculous penalty,even Chris Sutton on BBC scores,said wasn't a penalty.pick ourselves up,and go for it ,at palace.up the town! 0

OliveR16 added 17:28 - Nov 30

I think our 'journey' has reached the terminus. -5

Baino added 17:29 - Nov 30

Today is disappointing, but, to be honest, I didn't, and never do, expect much from us at Forest. Not sure why.



I've got butterflies thinking about Tuesday already. It's not the end, of course, far from it, if we don't win on Tuesday, but it is vital we get three points, I feel and then kick on against Bournemouth, too.



Everton has Wolves on Wednesday and Leicester have West Ham on Tuesday.



I'm flying down for Tuesday from Orkney. Let's makes PR noisy as f.......



COME ON TOWN! 3

blueboy1981 added 17:31 - Nov 30

Like it being said, or not Folks - but Points away and some WINS at Home, becoming a must now !!

I know we’ve ‘come a long way’ as someone will continue to say, but, we now have an Important mission on our hands that cannot and must not be dismissed !!

That being to move on from the other Strugglers !! 0

Suffolkboy added 17:33 - Nov 30

Cannot believe we are getting so many dubious decisions awarded against us; and I wonder what guidance and instructions are being issued to PGMOL officials.

They increasingly appear to want to be front and centre stage ,demonstrating and illuminating games with their own particular craft !

Where ,oh where,is the intent to keep players on the field ,in order, and contributing to a ‘sport ‘? — rather than playing the officious headmaster ,always right and backed by his ‘cronies ‘ whose VAR involvement often seems complicit in the on field performance ,increasingly leaving knowledgeable spectators and supporters totally perplexed( to say nothing of the players ).

Tough luck today ITFC ,but robust individual character must come to the fore ; chances MUST be converted !

It’s coming,don’t despair!lcoyb 2

blueboy1981 added 17:36 - Nov 30

DannyITFC …… you’re spot on there - and undeniably proven to be honest ! 1

Bert added 17:36 - Nov 30

Not a happy hunting ground so the omens were not good. Well done Muric. We move on. 0

DannyITFC added 17:44 - Nov 30

@blueboy1981 the trouble is too many people on this forum are delusional and can’t except the truth. I can’t knock the efforts from our team but this is a step too far. Those draws will come back to haunt us, todays result is no shame but if we stood firm in even a couple of those drawn games we would be out of site. I really hope results change soon, but I just can’t see it. Palace at home is a MUST WIN, a draw is no good and a loss would be disastrous. -2

algarvefan added 17:50 - Nov 30

Thought we played OK in the first half which was tight at 0-0, some good passages of play too, but we have to be honest here the second half we were very poor and didn't come alive until just before the end. Simple errors are making it difficult to play our game.



I'm not being a doom monger here, but our performances, whilst heroic at times have lacked quality. It's going to be a long season, we seem to take one step forward and two back, but hey it's the Premier League, so lets enjoy it whilst we can. 2

therein61 added 18:04 - Nov 30

While it was the softest penalty that you will see all season as a team we were ok but we must be more clinical when opportunities come our way and quickly before we are cast adrift other results have kept it tight down the bottom. 0

EssexTractor added 18:16 - Nov 30

As hopeful as we all are to succeed the difference between Championship and Premier League made obvious today , when a not very brilliant Forest knew how to win and we didn’t .

VAR has not been our friend , referees ( with exception surprisingly of Anthony Taylor ) have been poor , many are card happy and want to the centre of attention , but even admitting to that we cannot say they are reasons for own situation .

A third of League season over and only one win and only nine points

Those are scary statistics ..

Yes other teams are struggling too which helps our survival chances , but our squad strength is sadly not of the requirement of the Premiership . We are not physically strong enough .

Jack Clarke was outstanding at Sunderland , Szmodics was a goal machine at Blackburn , neither have made their real mark .Burns and Chaplin have not reproduced their Championship form , Delap and Hutchinson have youthfulness , talent but cannot be relied upon week after week.

And their goalscoring chances are seldom created in number by others .

I understand that Kieron wanted to give as many of the last seasons players Premiership opportunities , he is a loyal manager , that we applaud , but for remainder of season and during the January window such sentiment must come second place .

Support is still supreme , we want to see the best players in England , and no we haven’t been hammered too often , but the next two matches are vitally important to get some momentum as we head toward the Christmas/ New Year programme that has few easy matches, if indeed there any . 1

SpiritOfJohn added 18:17 - Nov 30

Even first half, but a disappointing second, when we allowed another dubious decision to take the wind out of our sails until a late rally in the last 10 minutes. Still unclear why we are getting so many bookings compared to our opponents, and no doubt Morsy would have been given a straight red if he had kicked a Forest player.

A narrow defeat but we didn't lose much ground on our rivals, and we now have two home games to attack, so everything still to play for! 0

Linkboy13 added 18:37 - Nov 30

Yes spot on Danny ITFC unfortunately very few on here have any football knowledge or have played the game and only see things through blue tinted glasses. We must look at the likes of Brentford and Brighton to see where they are recruiting their players from .



0

