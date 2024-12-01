Town Women Host Dons

Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 08:57

Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to go three points clear at the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division when they host AFC Wimbledon at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Blues climbed to the top of the division on goal difference a fortnight ago by beating Oxford United 4-2 at home while second-place Hashtag United, who Town defeated on penalties in the FA Cup last week, were beaten 2-0 at Watford.

Neither the Tags nor the U’s, who are third, are in league action this weekend as they are in FAWNL Cup action with Town’s game against the Dons a rescheduled fixture from September.

A win this afternoon would move the Blues three points ahead of Hashtag while still having a further game in hand on the Essex side and Oxford.

AFC Wimbledon are seventh in the table having won three of their five away games so far this season. The teams are yet to meet during 2024/25.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images