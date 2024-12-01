Blues Pair Nominated For Match of the Day Goal of the Month

Sunday, 1st Dec 2024 23:33

Town pair Leif Davis and Sammie Szmodics were nominated for Match of the Day 2’s Goal of the Month for November but missed out on the gong.

Davis was listed for his volley against Leicester and Szmodics for his overhead kick at Tottenham.

Votes were cast during the show with Mo Salah winning the award for his goal against Brighton with Matheus Cunha of Wolves picking up second and third for two of the three goals he had nominated.

Yoane Wissa of Brentford, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Emerson, West Ham were also on the shortlist.

The duo were the first Town players to be nominated for the long-running award since the return to the Premier League. No Blues player has won during the Premier League era.





Photo: Matchday Images