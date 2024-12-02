U21s Host Swans

Monday, 2nd Dec 2024 11:49

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Swansea City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are without a win in four in PDL2 South, two draws and two defeats, but won their most recent fixture, the 2-0 PDL Cup victory at Cardiff a week ago on Saturday in which Tom Taylor and skipper Jacob Mazionis were on target.

John McGreal’s side are fifth in the table with the Swans second bottom.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening Town’s U18s are playing a friendly against Essex Senior League Premier Division Stanway Rovers at the FND & KMCO Community Stadium (KO 7.30pm).





Photo: Blair Ferguson