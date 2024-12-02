U21s Beat Swans

Monday, 2nd Dec 2024 19:11 by Brian Waller Town’s U21s returned to winning ways in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon with a 3-2 victory over Swansea City at Playford Road. On a damp and chilly afternoon, the home team, who included trialist centre-half Archie Baptiste, who with Spurs, in their line-up, soon raced into a 3-0 lead. In the fourht minute, there was a good tackle by Blues midfielder Ryan Carr which halted a promising away attack and a minute later Town led, Ayyuba Jambang (bottom right), hitting a drive which flew in off the far post. A misplaced pass by Carr presented a chance to Aimar Govea but he pulled his shot wide of Henry Gray's left-hand post. Town then got a second goal. From Tudor Mendel-Idowu's 12th-minute right wing corner, it was Montserrat international Ash Boatswain cleverly turned the ball into the net.



Two minutes later, it was 3-0. Tommy Taylor exchanged passes with Mendel-Idowu before scoring. As the Swans sought to respond, Gray saved well from Ben Lloyd, then smothered the follow-up by Mitchell Bates. After a corner was cleared out, a shot by Matty Roberts was blocked. From a Daniel O'Connor cross, Taylor's shot was blocked by Richard Faakye. The visitors threatened again as Lloyd chipped the ball in from the left but O'Connor headed away for a corner.



Mendel-Idowu then just lost out to the keeper chasing a through ball before Glory Nzingo got in down the right but Gray saved well. From another cross from the left, Taylor saw his shot blocked. After a good advantage was played, Lloyd sent his shot wide of the far post. Following a one-two with Taylor, Mendel-Idowu dragged his effort well wide.



At the break, Swansea replaced Jacob Cook and Sammy Henia-Kamau with Ben Phillips and Morgan Bates. The latter had scored a hat-trick for their U18s against Colchester United last Friday. From a free-kick by Mendel-Idowu the ball flew into the arms of Swans’ keeper Evan Watts. The away side got back in it in the 55th minute when they scored. This saw Gray rush from his goal but he was lobbed by left-back Seb Dabrowski.



The rain which had stopped, now started again. On the hour Daniel Babb and Steven Turner replaced Jambang and Okunowo, whilst the Swans brought on Kyrell Wilson for Zac Jeanes. Five more minutes and it was Rio Morgan and Oli Davis on for Mendel- Idowu and Roberts. The Swans then took off Mitchell Bates and brought on a fourth substitution Josh Pescatore. A ball driven in by Davis was deflected away for a corner, before Turner dragged a shot wide and then fed Morgan but the keeper saved down to his left.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Wilson turned sharply, got clear of Baptiste and was away and from his cross, Morgan Bates was found on the left and made it 3-2. Good work by Boatswain set up Carr for a shot on the left, but his attempt and follow-up were saved and blocked away for a comer. Late on, a ball into the box by Lloyd was converted but the linesman’s flag was up for offside. In the closing moments, Carr had a shot blocked away for a corner and Taylor was booked as he fouled an opponent who was breaking clear. The victory ends a four-game PDL2 South winless run for John McGreal’s side.



Town: Gray, Jambang (Babb 60), O'Connor, Mazionis, Baptiste, Carr, Mendel-Idowu (Morgan 65), Okunowo (Turner 60), Boatswain, Taylor, Roberts (Davis 65). Unused: Fleischer. Swansea City: Watts, Jeanes (Wilson 60), Faakye, Jones, Probrowki, Nzingo, Mitchell Bates (Pescatore 65), Henia-Kamau (Morgan Bates 46), Cook (Phillips 46), Lloyd, Govea. Unused: Hughes.

Photo: Matchday Images



