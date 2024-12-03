Four Changes For Town Against Palace
Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024 19:07
Town have made four changes for this evening’s home game against Crystal Palace at Portman Road with Jacob Greaves, Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke coming into the starting XI (Amazon Prime, KO 7.30pm).
Harry Clarke replaces the injured Axel Tuanzebe at right-back with Greaves replacing Cameron Burgess at the centre of the defence alongside Dara O’Shea.
Burns and Jack Clarke start in the wide roles with Omari Hutchinson moving into the centre, while Conor Chaplin and Sammie Szmodics drop to the bench alongside Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson, who are back in the squad after injury.
For Palace, who like Town have won only once in the Premier League this season, Mali international midfielder Cheick Doucouré comes into an otherwise unchanged side for Jefferson Lerma, who is among the subs.
Ex-Blues loanee Trevoh Cholabah starts for the Eagles at the heart of their three-man backline.
Town: Muric, H Clarke, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, J Clarke, Delap. Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Chaplin, Taylor, Phillips, Szmodics, Al Hamadi, Broadhead.
Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi (c), Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta. Subs: Turner, Richards, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Lerma, Schlupp, Devenny, Nketiah. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire). VAR official: Chris Kavanagh.
Photo: Matchday Images
