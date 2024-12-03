Four Changes For Town Against Palace

Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024 19:07 Town have made four changes for this evening’s home game against Crystal Palace at Portman Road with Jacob Greaves, Harry Clarke, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke coming into the starting XI (Amazon Prime, KO 7.30pm). Harry Clarke replaces the injured Axel Tuanzebe at right-back with Greaves replacing Cameron Burgess at the centre of the defence alongside Dara O’Shea. Burns and Jack Clarke start in the wide roles with Omari Hutchinson moving into the centre, while Conor Chaplin and Sammie Szmodics drop to the bench alongside Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson, who are back in the squad after injury. For Palace, who like Town have won only once in the Premier League this season, Mali international midfielder Cheick Doucouré comes into an otherwise unchanged side for Jefferson Lerma, who is among the subs. Ex-Blues loanee Trevoh Cholabah starts for the Eagles at the heart of their three-man backline. Town: Muric, H Clarke, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, J Clarke, Delap. Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Chaplin, Taylor, Phillips, Szmodics, Al Hamadi, Broadhead. Palace: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi (c), Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta. Subs: Turner, Richards, Ward, Clyne, Kporha, Lerma, Schlupp, Devenny, Nketiah. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire). VAR official: Chris Kavanagh.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 19:13 - Dec 3

Yes could see these changes coming...a bit surprised Broadhead hasn't been given a start after McK bigging him up in the post match interview, COYB! 0

scooby added 19:14 - Dec 3

No centre back on the bench. Thought we would as greaves has been out for so long. Fingers crossed it doesn't become an issue 1

magnus68 added 19:16 - Dec 3

Did he really big him up? I read something different between the lines. 0

Stato added 19:23 - Dec 3

Hutchinson becoming too much of the focus like Ronaldo at the end of his Utd days. He is back in the centre again which hasn't worked for the team all season after one try out right in which he won lots of first half corners but otherwise we just look lopsided with Leif hardly seeing an action down the left flank. Burns getting loads of minutes but got no goals and no assists. Chappers not really getting his fair share of opportunities to show why he has led Omari and Wes in goals and assists over last 2 seasons 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments