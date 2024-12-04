TWTV Video Verdict - Crystal Palace

Wednesday, 4th Dec 2024 09:17

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Portman Road.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset as Town fall to another narrow defeat.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

Photo: Action Images