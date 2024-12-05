TWTV: The Story Behind Rolling With the Punches

Thursday, 5th Dec 2024 12:12

TWTV’s Jim Cooper gets the story behind Rolling With the Punches, the six-part documentary podcast series charting Town’s renaissance, while examining the club’s role in the community.

We meet the voice and creator of the documentary Richard Popple at 20/20 Recordings, the home of its production.

Rolling With the Punches has been widely praised by Blues supporters since its recent release. The podcast tells the tale of the football club’s revival while putting it into the context of Ipswich having hit a low point.

Richard delves into the inspiration and key takeaways from the podcast, including insights from former CEO Simon Clegg and key figures around the club and town.

The podcast seeks to address how the success of the football club can play a role in reversing the town and community’s fortunes – the place behind the badge.

The podcast can be found on Spotify and Apple:





Photo: TWTV