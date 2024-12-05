Davis Nominated For Premier League Goal of the Month

Thursday, 5th Dec 2024 13:19 Blues left-back Leif Davis’s volley against Leicester City has been nominated for the Premier League’s Guinness Goal of the Month award for November. Davis hit his first top-flight goal to give the Blues the lead against the Foxes at Portman Road with the game eventually ending 1-1. Also nominated are Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Harry Wilson of Fulham, Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, who is listed for three separate goals, Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Emerson, West Ham. Votes, which can be submitted until Monday at noon, will be combined with the choices of a panel of expert to decide the winner, which will be announced next week. You can vote here. Earlier in the week, Davis and Blues forward Sammie Szmodics were among the nominees for Match of the Day’s Goal of the Month before losing out to Salah’s goal against Brighton. EIGHT incredible goals have been nominated for November's Guinness Goal of the Month 🍿



Who should take the prize?#PLAwards — Premier League (@premierleague) December 5, 2024

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments