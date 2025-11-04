Ipswich Town 1-1 Watford - Half-Time

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 20:44 Jaden Philogene’s sixth goal of the season equalised Imran Louza’s opener for Watford, leaving the scoreline 1-1 between the Blues and Hornets at half-time at Portman Road. Town made three changes from the team which won 4-1 at QPR on Saturday with Leif Davis missing having suffered a hamstring problem at Loftus Road. Ben Johnson came into the team at left-back with Jens Cajuste returning to the midfield and Chuba Akpom starting as the number 10 with Jack Taylor and Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. George Hirst was OK to start despite coming off with a hamstring problem at the weekend, while Ivan Azon was back among the subs having been absent due to a muscle issue at Loftus Road. Watford made three changes from the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Saturday with Tom Ince, Vivaldo Semedo and the previously suspended James Abankwah returning to the team. Rocco Vata missed out with a hamstring injury, while Luca Kjerrumgaard moving to the bench and Kevin Keben was left out of the squad. Town won a corner in the 13th second which Egil Selvik claimed comfortably, then on four Philogene hit a 25-yard free-kick well over, Hirst having been fouled.

The Blues continued to control the game and in the ninth minute Cajuste’s quick feet took him past two Watford players and towards the edge of the box to the right, from where the Sweden international struck a shot which swerved away from Selvik’s right post. However, it was the visitors who were to take the lead in the 16th minute. Marc Bola exchanged passes with Kwado Baah on the left, Sindre Walle Egeli failing to follow his the left-back, who sent over a low cross which Dara O’Shea, making his 50th appearance for the Blues, could only divert to Hornets skipper Imran Louza just beyond the penalty spot from where he hit the net, his fourth goal in four games. There were muted groans around Portman Road following the goal but the home fans quickly got back onside and on 19 Walle Egeli crossed from the right and Hirst headed over at the far post. And the Town support didn’t have to wait too long for an equaliser. Five minutes after the Watford goal, Cedric Kipre threaded a superb pass inside Jeremy Ngakia for Philogene breaking from the other side of the right-back and the wideman confidently took it on into the area before shooting across Selvik and into the net. Portman Road delightedly celebrated Philogene’s sixth goal of the season, all of which have come at Portman Road. Town were unable to push on and create further opportunities having levelled and Watford were the next to threaten, Ince hitting a shot from the edge of the box after a 36th-minute corner had been half-cleared and O’Shea making a vital block. A minute later, Cajuste just reached the ball at the byline on the right after a well-worked move and crossed for Hirst but the Scotland international’s header was blocked. On 42, after Azor Matusiwa had been sent flying by Ngakia, who was fortunate to escape a booking, Johnson wafted a free-kick in from the left and an unmarked Kipre headed back across goal and off the outside of the post. However, it wouldn’t have counted had it gone in with the linesman’s flag raised. Moments after the fourth official indicated three additional minutes, Baah was shown the game’s first yellow card for jumping into Darnell Furlong as the Town defender sought to head a ball. The card led to a huge cheer from the North Stand with referee David Webb having previously been unduly lenient with a number of Watford players. Seconds before the whistle, Town were awarded a free-kick for offside, which was taken in the Watford half, Akpom just unable to get his head on the ball with penalty appeals from the stands but not the pitch. The Blues had largely been in control, Watford going in front via the sort of defence lapse which has led to most opposition goals this season. But Town showed few signs of a collapse along the lines of the one in the Charlton game having gone behind and quickly got back on top, Philogene finishing well from Kipre’s excellent pass. The Blues weren’t really able to force the issue from there, however, with few real chances in the latter stages - aside from Kipre’s offside header against the post - but while still in charge. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Johnson, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Humphreys, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Azon. Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Kyprianou, Pollock, Ince, Louza (c), Bola, Semedo, Doumbia, Abankwah, Baah. Subs: Baxter, Alleyne, Kjerrumgaard, Sissoko, Morris, Petris, Kayembe, Maamma, Irankunda. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).

