Oudnie-Morgan in Northern Irish U21s

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 22:54

Town attacker Rio Oudnie-Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Latvia and Greece.

The Northern Irish youngsters host the Latvians at The Oval in Belfast on Thursday 13th November and then travel to take on the Greeks at the Municipal Stadium in Livadia on Tuesday 18th November.

Oudnie-Morgan, who is currently on loan at Billericay Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division, has previously won three U21s caps, the most recent in March.

Northern Ireland are currently fourth in their qualification group with four points from three matches.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old was named Billericay’s Player of the Month for October.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache