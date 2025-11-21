U21s at Leicester, U18s Host Hammers

Friday, 21st Nov 2025 11:11

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action away against Leicester City at their Seagrave Training Ground this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s host West Ham United in their version of the same competition at Playford Road on Saturday (KO 11am).

The U21s, who are top of Premier League 2, are third in their Premier League Cup group with the Foxes currently bottom.

The U18s, who are bottom of their group without a point, will be looking to avenge their recent 8-2 away U18 Premier League defeat to the Hammers, who currently top the U18 Premier League Cup group.

Meanwhile, Town are reported to have taken 18-year-old Slough Town forward Kian Berry on trial.

Berry, who is 6ft 2in tall, is understood to have attracted the interest with a number of EFL clubs following an impressive showing in the FA Youth Cup for the National League South side’s U18s.





Photo: TWTD