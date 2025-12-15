Town Women to Host Blades in FA Cup

Monday, 15th Dec 2025 19:20

Ipswich Town Women will host fellow WSL2 side Sheffield United in round four of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The Blades are eighth in the table having been bottom when they beat the Blues 3-2 at Bramall Lane in October, Town having been reduced to 10 women when Bethan Doe was sent off.

Town won 5-0 away against fifth-tier AFC Portchester on Sunday afternoon in round three, while the South Yorkshire side defeated another WSL2 team, Durham, 1-0 away.

Fourth round ties will be played on Sunday 18th January 2026.





Photo: Matchday Images