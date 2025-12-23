Blackburn's Visit Memorial Matchday

Tuesday, 23rd Dec 2025 12:11

Town have announced that this season’s Memorial Matchday will take place on Saturday 17th January when the Blues take on Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road (KO 12.30pm).

The club will remember those supporters, ex-players and staff who sadly passed away during 2025 with a period of applause prior to kick-off.

In addition, there will be a dedicated page in the programme, as well as a video posted on the club’s social media channels and website on the day of the game.

Supporters who would like to remember a member of the Blue Army should email the person’s full name and an image to memorial.matchday@itfc.co.uk.

Those unable to make it to the match will receive a video of the big screen tribute and the pre-match applause.

Town introduced the Memorial Matchday in 2021 and it now takes place at the first home fixture of every new year.

Photo: Matchday Images