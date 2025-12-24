Nash Resigns as Cork City Boss

Wednesday, 24th Dec 2025 10:01

Former Blues defender, academy coach and assistant caretaker-manager Gerard Nash has stepped down from his role as boss of League of Ireland side Cork City.

Nash, 39, came through the Town academy but made only one senior appearance for the Blues before cruciate knee ligament injuries ended his playing career prematurely in 2006 and he joined the academy coaching staff, going on to work with the U18s and then the U21s.

The Dubliner left Playford Road for a role with the FAI in May 2021, then moved on to Aston Villa’s academy in June 2022 to coach their their U18s and last summer joined Swedish side GAIS as assistant boss before taking his first manager’s job at Turners Cross in May.

The Leesiders were already in struggling at that stage and Nash was unable to prevent them from finishing bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division and being relegated for the third time in five years. They did, however, make it to the FAI Cup final but lost 2-0 to league champions Shamrock Rovers.

Nash had previously said he intended to lead the club in 2026 - the Irish season runs through the summer - but a statement on the Rebel Army’s website announced his departure.

“Cork City FC has been informed by men’s first-team manager Ger Nash of his decision to step down from the role, with immediate effect,” it reads. “The club would like to thank Ger for his efforts throughout the 2025 season.

“Ger Nash has indicated to the club that the decision was made for personal reasons. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Nash’s assistant manager, former Hull City and Ireland midfielder David Meyler, is the early favourite to take charge.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters