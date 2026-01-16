U18s Away at Everton or West Ham in Youth Cup
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 13:12
Town’s U18s have been drawn away against Everton or West Ham United in round five of the FA Youth Cup.
The young Blues beat Bromley 2-1 in their fourth round tie at Hayes Lane last night, having also been drawn away at Sheffield United in round three, beating the Blades 3-1.
The Toffees host the Hammers for the right to face the Blues, who won the trophy in 1973, 1975 and 2005, this evening.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
