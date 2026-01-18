Town Women Back at Felixstowe in FA Cup

Sunday, 18th Jan 2026 09:52

Ipswich Town Women are in Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round action against fellow WSL2 side Sheffield United back at their old Martello Ground home this afternoon in interim-manager David Wright’s first match in charge (KO 1pm).

Wright, who took over following Joe Sheehan’s dismissal just over a week ago, was due to make his bow in last week’s game against Charlton at the JobServe Stadium in Colchester but that fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday 18th February.

The Blues beat fifth tier AFC Portchester 5-0 away in the third round, while the Blades defeated Durham, also of the WSL2, 1-0 in the North East.

Town remain bottom of the division with the Blades having climbed to ninth. The teams met at Bramall Lane in October when the home side beat the 10-woman Blues 3-2.

“Really looking forward to it,” Wright told Town TV. “We’ll be back at Felixstowe and the girls have got really good memories of Felixstowe.

“I’ve been there a few times when I was part of the academy, we had a couple of boys who played down on loan, and I really like the vibe of the place, so it’s a good place to go back to.

“It’s going to be a tough game, Sheffield United control the ball really well. They like to build through the phase, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“They’ve got a lot of pace and directness on the top line, but the girls know what they’re coming up against. We’ll prep and we’ll come up with our plan and then we’ll see what Sunday brings.”

The draw for round five takes place on Monday at 7pm live on the YouTube channel as well as TNT and Channel 4 Sport’s Youtube channel. Town or Sheffield United will be ball number three.

Photo: TownTV