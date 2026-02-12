Women's Duo in Scotland U23s Squad

Thursday, 12th Feb 2026 14:17

Town Womenâ€™s duo Megan Wearing and Kenzie Weir have been named in the Scotland U23s squad for their friendly against the Netherlands at the Sarens PSG Stadium in Inverness on Monday 2nd March (KO 7pm, admission free).

Wearing won her first U23s caps in the summer and featured again earlier this season, having previously played for the U19s.

Fellow central defender Weir, the daughter of former menâ€™s international defender David, recently joined the Blues from Everton having also won earlier caps.

Scotland U23s: Addie Handley Partick Thistle, Bayley Hutchison Heart of Midlothian, Charlotte Wardlaw Newcastle United, Eilidh Adams Hibernian, Eilidh Austin Rangers, Eilidh Shore Heart of Midlothian, Erin Clachers Glasgow City, Georgia Hunter Heart of Midlothian, Jasmine McQuade Newcastle United, Jodi McLeary Rangers, Kenzie Weir Everton (on loan to Ipswich Town), Lisa Forrest Glasgow City, Lisa Rodgers Celtic, Megan Wearing Ipswich Town, Michaela McAlonie Southampton, Monica Forsyth Heart of Midlothian, Rosie Livingstone Hibernian, Tegan Bowie Hibernian.

Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect