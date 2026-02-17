Nsofor Makes Loan Move

Tuesday, 17th Feb 2026 18:49

Academy forward Jackson Nsofor has joined Isthmian League North Division Redbridge on loan.

The 18-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Needham Market and AFC Sudbury this season.

Nsofor, a regular in the Town U18s this season, was an unused sub during last night’s 3-1 home Velocity Cup victory over Crowborough Athletic.

Photo: TWTD