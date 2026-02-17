Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Nsofor Makes Loan Move
Tuesday, 17th Feb 2026 18:49

Academy forward Jackson Nsofor has joined Isthmian League North Division Redbridge on loan.

The 18-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Needham Market and AFC Sudbury this season.

Nsofor, a regular in the Town U18s this season, was an unused sub during last night’s 3-1 home Velocity Cup victory over Crowborough Athletic.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026