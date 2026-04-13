Ashworth-Clifford Nominated For Player of the Month
Monday, 13th Apr 2026 14:30
Ipswich Town Women winger Lucy Ashworth-Clifford has been nominated for the Barclays WSL2 Player of the Month for March.
Ashworth-Clifford joined the Blues from Serie A Femminile side Lazio in January and netted her first two goals for the club during March, in the 2-1 win against Durham at the JobServe Community Stadium and in the 2-1 reverse to Southampton at Portman Road.
The 26-year-old is short-listed alongside Emily Murphy of Newcastle, Crystal Palace’s Aimee Everett and Joy Omewa of Nottingham Forest.
Fans can cast their votes here before 10am on Wednesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
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