Ashworth-Clifford Nominated For Player of the Month

Monday, 13th Apr 2026 14:30

Ipswich Town Women winger Lucy Ashworth-Clifford has been nominated for the Barclays WSL2 Player of the Month for March.

Ashworth-Clifford joined the Blues from Serie A Femminile side Lazio in January and netted her first two goals for the club during March, in the 2-1 win against Durham at the JobServe Community Stadium and in the 2-1 reverse to Southampton at Portman Road.

The 26-year-old is short-listed alongside Emily Murphy of Newcastle, Crystal Palace’s Aimee Everett and Joy Omewa of Nottingham Forest.

Fans can cast their votes here before 10am on Wednesday.

Photo: Matchday Images