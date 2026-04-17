U21s at Everton For Final Regular Season Game

Friday, 17th Apr 2026 10:08

Town’s U21s play their final regular season Premier League 2 game away against Everton at Goodison Park this evening (KO 7pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have enjoyed a very successful first season as a category one academy and are currently fifth in the 29-team Premier League 2 table with a win this evening meaning they will finish third. Everton are 22nd but would move up two places if they win tonight.

The top 16 next go into the elimination play-offs, the team which is first hosting the side in 16th, second the team in 15th and so on, with the winners of those ties going through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season, an invitation we understand the Blues will accept, bringing European football, at least of a sort, back to Portman Road after a 23-year gap.

Photo: TWTD