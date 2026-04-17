U21s End Regular Season With 8-4 Defeat at Everton

Friday, 17th Apr 2026 21:31

Town’s U21s ended their Premier League 2 regular season fixtures with an 8-4 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, Toffees’ striker Braiden Graham, a thorn in the U18s’ side earlier in the season, bagging four goals for the home side.

Graham, who scored the last-gasp equaliser which took the FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie between the Blues and Toffees to extra-time in February, then created another as the hosts won 4-2, put the home side in front in the seventh minute, but Luca Fletcher (pictured) for Town levelled on 20.

Omari Benjamin restored Everton’s lead in the 36th minute, however, Charlie Compton made it 2-2 three minutes later. But parity lasted only two minutes, Kingsford Boakye making it 3-2 at half-time.

Fletcher equalised for Town for a third time nine minutes after the restart, but Graham netted his second of the match and the Toffees’ fourth on 57 from the penalty spot after Corbin Mthunzi had fouled Benjamin.

Graham completed his hat-trick five minutes later, then added his fourth in the 67th minute.

Winger Nico Valentine made his return from injury on 71, before another Blues sub Nelson Eze pulled one back for Town to make it 6-4.

Callum Bates made it 7-4 on 81, then six minutes later Shea Pita made it 8-4, completing the scoring.

Town have finished fifth in Premier League 2 with the top 16 going through to the play-offs. They will host the team in 12th, which, following a 1-0 away win at Stoke City this evening, is Aston Villa.

The winners of the round-of-16 ties go through to quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final.

In addition, the teams in the top 16 are invited to take part in the Premier League International Cup next season, an invitation we understand the Blues will accept, bringing European football, at least of a sort, back to Portman Road after a 23-year gap.

U21s: Williamson, Mthunzi, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards (Elliott 66), Wilkinson, Carr (c) (Lewis 54), Mendel, Compton, L Fletcher, Eldred (Eze 66), Runham (Valentine 71). Unused: Barrett.

Photo: Matchday Images