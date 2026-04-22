Tickets on Sale For Life's a Pitch TV End-of-Season Bash

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 13:57

Tickets are on sale for Life a Pitch TV’s star-studded End-of-Season Bash 2025/26 at Venue 16 on Wednesday 6th May.

Join the regulars Terry Butcher, Russell Osman and Mark Murphy, as they’re joined by Simon Milton, Carlos Edwards, Roger Osborne, George Burley, Jason Dozzell, Steve McCall and John Wark.

In addition to the legends, the evening, which is in aid of Combat2Coffee, also features awards, a dinner, a raffle and games.

Tickets are £35 a head and are available here.

Photo: Photo: LAPTV