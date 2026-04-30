Supporters Club EGM Next Tuesday

The official Supporters Club is holding an EGM on Tuesday 5th May in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road featuring a review of the season from a media panel and a quiz (6.30pm - 9.30pm).

Following the evening’s official business, guests Glenn Wheeler (Town TV), Stuart Watson (EADT) and Rich Woodward (Blue Monday Podcast) will look back on a season which, all going to plan on Saturday, will have ended in the club’s third promotion in four seasons.

The panel will take questions from the floor, before The Big ITFC Quiz with prizes for the winner and runner-up.

Admission is free with tickets available in advance here.

Photo: Contributed