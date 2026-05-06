U18s Host Palace

Wednesday, 6th May 2026 10:30

Town’s U18s are in action against Crystal Palace in U18 Premier League South at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues remain bottom of the table but a win would take them above Birmingham and Reading with a game in hand on the Midlanders. Palace are currently sixth.

Town will be without Jayden Adetiba and Josh Bentley as they are with the UAE squad at the U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia with their first group game against South Korea later today.

Photo: TWTD