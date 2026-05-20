Town XI to Play Friendly at Bury

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 12:32

A Town XI will play a friendly against Cole Skuse’s Bury Town at Ram Meadow on Tuesday 28th July (KO 7.45pm).

A young Blues side faces the West Suffolk club’s first team annually in pre-season for the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy, named in honour of Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus.

In last year’s fifth staging, a Blues U18s side were beaten 3-0 by the Southern League Premier Central team. In previous years, Town have sent an U21s squad for the fixture.

Photo: TWTD