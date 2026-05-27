Wattley Adds to England Caps in Croatia

Wednesday, 27th May 2026 19:08

Academy schoolboy Zac Wattley added to his England U15s caps at the Vlatko Marković Tournament in Croatia, which concluded at the weekend.

The England youngsters finished fifth having beaten Japan 3-1, lost 4-1 to Brazil and then 2-0 to Croatia, before defeating South Korea 4-0 in their place play-off match.

Central defender Wattley, 15, along with Town teammates Tommy McLoughlin and Ashton Begg, was selected for an U15s emerging talent camp last September and was subsequently included in squads throughout the season, scoring his first international goal in a 3-0 victory in Cyprus in February.

The Northgate High School pupil has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half during that time.

Photo: TWTD