Ex-Academy Forward Suffers Injury Day After World Cup Squad Announcement

Sunday, 31st May 2026 10:14

A day after being named in the Canada squad for the World Cup finals, former Town academy forward Marcelo Flores suffered a knee injury which could rule him out.

Flores, 22, who left Town for Arsenal’s youth set-up in 2019, now plays his club football with Tigres UANL in Mexico and during the CONCACAF Champions Cup final overnight, which his side lost on penalties to Toluca, went down when twisting in the penalty area.

The winger was in clear discomfort and left the pitch in tears with his participation in the finals now in significant doubt.

Co-hosts Canada play their first group game against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday 12th June.

Born in Georgetown, Ontario, Flores switched allegiance to Canada from Mexico, for whom he had played in three friendlies, in February and made his debut the following month.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters