Baggott and Ogbene Set For Caps

Friday, 5th Jun 2026 11:40

Central defender Elkan Baggott looks set to add to his caps when Indonesia face Oman in a friendly in Jakarta this afternoon (KO 2pm).

Baggott won his 25th and 26th full caps in March, his first international appearances since January 2024.

The 23-year-old featured in only two first-team games for the Blues during 2025/26, one minute off the bench in the FA Cup against his former loan side Blackpool and 73 minutes from the start in the same competition at left-back at Wrexham.

Baggott is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028 having signed a new deal last August. A move away from Portman Road permanently or on loan appears all but certain ahead of the new campaign.

The Indonesians, who are now managed by Englishman John Herdman, previously in charge of Canada’s men and women, Toronto FC’s men and New Zealand’s women, host Mozambique in another friendly on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Blues winger Chieo Ogbene is a likely starter for the Republic of Ireland when they face World Cup co-hosts Canada in a friendly in Montreal overnight (KO 12.30am).

Ogbene, 29, who spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, has previously won 34 caps, scoring four international goals.

Also in the squad are former Town academy players Corrie Ndaba, now with Lecce in Serie A, who won his first cap as a sub in the 1-0 friendly victory over Qatar just over a week ago, and Matt Healy, now with Shamrock Rovers and having received his first senior call-up.

Blues skipper Dara O’Shea was in the side which beat Qatar but left the party following that match.

Photo: Matchday Images