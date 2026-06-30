Youngster Boswell Signs New Deal

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 16:01

Youngster Ashton Boswell has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old’s previous contract, signed when he turned 17 in September 2023, was up at the end of last season.

The forward, who is left-footed but can operate on either flank, was born in Ipswich but grew up in Woodbridge and has been with the club since he was six years old.

Last season he spent time on loan at Felixstowe & Walton United as well as featuring for the U21s.

Photo: Matchday Images