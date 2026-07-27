Keeper Hartley Signs Deal and Moves Out on Loan

Monday, 27th Jul 2026 17:12

Ipswich Town Women’s keeper Laura Hartley has signed a new one-year deal with the Blues and joined FAWNL Southern Premier Division side Hashtag United on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has been at Town since August 2023 but is now the third-choice behind Canadian international Lysianne Proulx and England U23 international Natalia Negri.

“Laura adds so much value to our goalkeeping group and we’re delighted she’s signed a new contract,” Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt said.

“The impact she brings to the group can’t be underestimated and we’re pleased that she’ll now be receiving valuable minutes with Hashtag United, while also continuing to train with us at Playford Road.”

Photo: ITFC