Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Albie Armin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris El Mizouni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Louie Barry ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zanda Siziba ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10