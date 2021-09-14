Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1 v 2 West Ham United U21
Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 14th September 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Tomas Holy
Kane Vincent-Young
Matt Penney
Luke Woolfenden
Albie Armin
Tom Carroll
Kayden Jackson
Samy Morsy
Idris El Mizouni
Louie Barry
James Norwood
Zanda Siziba
Conor Chaplin
Joe Pigott

Referee 
Match Rating 
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021