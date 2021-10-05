Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Gillingham 0 v 2 Ipswich Town
Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 5th October 2021 Kick-off 19:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Tomas Holy
Kane Vincent-Young
Aristote Nsiala
Luke Woolfenden
Myles Kenlock
Idris El Mizouni
Rekeem Harper
Conor Chaplin
Kayden Jackson
Kyle Edwards
Joe Pigott
Zanda Siziba
Louie Barry
James Norwood

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:12 - Oct 5

No one played badly. El Miz perhaps pick of the bunch. Nsiala, Norwood, K V-Y did well too, plus a few more I no doubt forgot to mention.
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021