Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Idris El Mizouni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rekeem Harper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zanda Siziba ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Louie Barry ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Gillingham v Ipswich Town Match Reports Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:12 - Oct 5



No one played badly. El Miz perhaps pick of the bunch. Nsiala, Norwood, K V-Y did well too, plus a few more I no doubt forgot to mention. 0



