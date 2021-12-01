Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Arsenal U21
Papa John's Trophy
Wednesday, 1st December 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Vaclav Hladky
Kane Vincent-Young
Luke Woolfenden
Cameron Burgess
Matt Penney
Idris El Mizouni
Tom Carroll
Rekeem Harper
Kayden Jackson
Kyle Edwards
Joe Pigott

Referee 
Match Rating 
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021