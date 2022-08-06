Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Forest Green Rovers 1 v 2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 6th August 2022 Kick-off 15:00

Luke McGee
Udoka Godwin-Malife
Jordan Moore-Taylor
Baily Cargill
Corey O'Keeffe
David Davis
Ben Stevenson
Regan Hendry
Kyle McAllister
Jamille Matt
Reece Brown
Dom Bernard
Oliver Casey
Armani Little
Sean Robertson
Josh March
Christian Walton
Janoi Donacien
George Edmundson
Cameron Burgess
Wes Burns
Sam Morsy
Lee Evans
Leif Davis
Conor Chaplin
Marcus Harness
Freddie Ladapo
Tyreece John-Jules
Kayden Jackson
Greg Leigh
Sone Aluko
Kane Vincent-Young

Your Forest Green Rovers v Ipswich Town Match Reports

ForrestsFingers added 17:26 - Aug 6

A dominant Ipswich pick up a much needed 3 points. A professional 1st half performance saw them 2 goals to the good at half time. The 1st came from a break after Forest Green’s only meaningful foray into Town territory during the 1st 45 minutes. David was released on the left, his cross wa blocked out to Ladapo whose shot was blocked but fell invitingly to Harness who rifled home from 15 yards. In 2nd half injury time MOrsy doubles the advantage with a stunning strike from 25 yards into the keepers top left corner after being set up by Chaplin.
Town seems comfortable in the 2nd half until David was caught out of position and the home side pulled one back despite efforts from Walton. Forest Green then had a goal disallowed and forced Walton into two fine saves in quick succession as the sensed an equaliser. Town held on and saw the remainder of the game out quite comfortably and could have increased their lead to make the game safe.

Town looked dangerous today and created plenty of opportunities, but once again are susceptible to take their foot off the gas for short periods which allows other teams back into the game. The need to be more clinical in front of goal is evident. Harness, Davis & Ladapo all improved on their performances last week as they settle into the side, whilst Burgess was solid enough replacing the ill Woolfenden, but still has a tendency to get caught on the wrong side of attackers and turned too easily which is a slight worry.

Happy with the 3 points , wouldn’t it be nice if we could pick up a cup win on Tuesday!!
ForrestsFingers added 17:27 - Aug 6

I know it’s Davis and not David. Blooming spell check!!
