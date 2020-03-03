Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 0 v 1 Fleetwood Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 Kick-off 19:45

Tomas Holy
James Wilson
Luke Chambers
Josh Earl
Janoi Donacien
Jon Nolan
Brett McGavin
Andre Dozzell
Luke Garbutt
Alan Judge
Will Keane
Teddy Bishop
Freddie Sears
Tyreece Simpson
Alex Cairns
Lewie Coyle
Harry Souttar
Lewis Gibson
Danny Andrew
Paul Coutts
Callum Connolly
Glenn Whelan
Wes Burns
Patrick Madden
Barry McKay
Ched Evans
Isaac Thorvaldsson
Jack Sowerby

Your Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town Match Reports

robmonkey007 added 21:52 - Mar 3

Lambert out
0


BeattiesBackPocket added 21:54 - Mar 3

Evans and lambert out!
0


robmonkey007 added 21:55 - Mar 3

Lambert, Evans and nolan out
1


robmonkey007 added 21:55 - Mar 3

Eiffel78 added 22:35 - Mar 3

Fleetwood are nothing special, but they made up for it with work rate, closing down, chasing and old fashioned effort. If certain Town players showed even half that of their Fleetwood counterparts, we'd be fighting it out for the title rather than stuck in this rut. Time to weed out the players just going through the motions and build a team around the youngsters who'd run through brick walls for this club, the likes of Wolfenden, Downes and Simpson with committed older players to guide them.
0


ottawafan added 22:51 - Mar 3

I though Dozzell was the class of the Town squad - Dozzell and the subs. I haven't gotmuch good to say about anyone else on the town side. Garbutt & Judge are certainly overrated. McGavin not ready.
0


