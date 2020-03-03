By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Ipswich Town 0
v
1 Fleetwood Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 Kick-off 19:45
Your Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town Match Reports
robmonkey007
added 21:52 - Mar 3
Lambert out
0
BeattiesBackPocket
added 21:54 - Mar 3
Evans and lambert out!
0
robmonkey007
added 21:55 - Mar 3
Lambert, Evans and nolan out
1
robmonkey007
added 21:55 - Mar 3
Lambert, Evans and nolan out
0
Eiffel78
added 22:35 - Mar 3
Fleetwood are nothing special, but they made up for it with work rate, closing down, chasing and old fashioned effort. If certain Town players showed even half that of their Fleetwood counterparts, we'd be fighting it out for the title rather than stuck in this rut. Time to weed out the players just going through the motions and build a team around the youngsters who'd run through brick walls for this club, the likes of Wolfenden, Downes and Simpson with committed older players to guide them.
0
ottawafan
added 22:51 - Mar 3
I though Dozzell was the class of the Town squad - Dozzell and the subs. I haven't gotmuch good to say about anyone else on the town side. Garbutt & Judge are certainly overrated. McGavin not ready.
0
