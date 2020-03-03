Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Earl ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brett McGavin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Garbutt ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tyreece Simpson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Cairns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewie Coyle ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Souttar ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lewis Gibson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Andrew ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paul Coutts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Connolly ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Glenn Whelan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Patrick Madden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Barry McKay ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ched Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Isaac Thorvaldsson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Sowerby

Your Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town Match Reports robmonkey007 added 21:52 - Mar 3



Lambert out 0



BeattiesBackPocket added 21:54 - Mar 3



Evans and lambert out! 0



robmonkey007 added 21:55 - Mar 3



Lambert, Evans and nolan out 1



robmonkey007 added 21:55 - Mar 3



Eiffel78 added 22:35 - Mar 3



Fleetwood are nothing special, but they made up for it with work rate, closing down, chasing and old fashioned effort. If certain Town players showed even half that of their Fleetwood counterparts, we'd be fighting it out for the title rather than stuck in this rut. Time to weed out the players just going through the motions and build a team around the youngsters who'd run through brick walls for this club, the likes of Wolfenden, Downes and Simpson with committed older players to guide them. 0



ottawafan added 22:51 - Mar 3



I though Dozzell was the class of the Town squad - Dozzell and the subs. I haven't gotmuch good to say about anyone else on the town side. Garbutt & Judge are certainly overrated. McGavin not ready. 0



