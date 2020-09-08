By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Ipswich Town 1
v
2 Arsenal U21
Leasing.com Trophy
Tuesday, 8th September 2020 Kick-off 19:45
Your Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 Match Reports
Eiffel78
added 22:09 - Sep 8
And that's why it's so important to take chances when you're on top. We created more, hit the woodwork twice but only put the ball in the net once. Arsenal had fewer chances but were more clinical. Well played Arsenal, lessons to be learned by Town. Let's hope they do learn them!
