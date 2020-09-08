Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. David Cornell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Corrie Ndaba ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Your Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21 Match Reports Eiffel78 added 22:09 - Sep 8



And that's why it's so important to take chances when you're on top. We created more, hit the woodwork twice but only put the ball in the net once. Arsenal had fewer chances but were more clinical. Well played Arsenal, lessons to be learned by Town. Let's hope they do learn them! 1



