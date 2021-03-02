By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Accrington Stanley 1
v
2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 Kick-off 19:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Your Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town Match Reports
NormEmerges
added 21:11 - Mar 2
Clearly the better side, and a man up for most of the game, yet we contrived to make very heavy weather of it. Chances went begging, so often good moves petered out, and the longer the game went on the more likely it looked that the next goal might come from AS - fortunately it didn't. AS generally poor, we should have won more easily.
0
timleatham
added 21:17 - Mar 2
Ground out a great win against the 10 men of Accrington who pushed hard in the second half. Nsiala and Wilson once again really solid at the back with no frills defending. Was also impressed with Judge and Norwood who created lots of chances and Norwood took his goal well having missed a couple of much easier chances. However my MOM goes to Parrott who was everywhere, and won the penalty and would have scored if their captain had not clinically fouled him.
0
Stourbridgeblue
added 21:23 - Mar 2
Looked like we could blow them away 1st half. Made heavy weather of it 2nd half. Onwards and upwards!
0
Robert_Garrett
added 21:23 - Mar 2
Creating lots of chances but the converting into goals remains a problem including the penalty miss! Good win against a good side - have to make your own luck these dismal days.
0
