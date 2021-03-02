Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Accrington Stanley 1 v 2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 Kick-off 19:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Nathan Baxter
Ben Barclay
Mark Hughes
Cameron Burgess
Michael Nottingham
Matt Butcher
Seamus Conneely
Joe Pritchard
Tom Smyth
Dion Charles
Colby Bishop
Sean McConville
Tariq Uwakwe
David Morgan
Toby Savin
Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Aristote Nsiala
James Wilson
Myles Kenlock
Teddy Bishop
Andre Dozzell
Keanan Bennetts
Troy Parrott
Alan Judge
James Norwood
Gwion Edwards
Freddie Sears
Flynn Downes
Aaron Drinan
Josh Harrop

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town Match Reports

NormEmerges added 21:11 - Mar 2

Clearly the better side, and a man up for most of the game, yet we contrived to make very heavy weather of it. Chances went begging, so often good moves petered out, and the longer the game went on the more likely it looked that the next goal might come from AS - fortunately it didn't. AS generally poor, we should have won more easily.
0


timleatham added 21:17 - Mar 2

Ground out a great win against the 10 men of Accrington who pushed hard in the second half. Nsiala and Wilson once again really solid at the back with no frills defending. Was also impressed with Judge and Norwood who created lots of chances and Norwood took his goal well having missed a couple of much easier chances. However my MOM goes to Parrott who was everywhere, and won the penalty and would have scored if their captain had not clinically fouled him.
0


Stourbridgeblue added 21:23 - Mar 2

Looked like we could blow them away 1st half. Made heavy weather of it 2nd half. Onwards and upwards!
0


Robert_Garrett added 21:23 - Mar 2

Creating lots of chances but the converting into goals remains a problem including the penalty miss! Good win against a good side - have to make your own luck these dismal days.
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021