Your Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:05 - Apr 2



A truly awful game lacking in any quality. Both sides looked like relegation contenders; if anything Bristol were the better side. Judge scored a really good goal with our one moment of quality in the penalty area, Bristol obligingly scored both the others. Just a couple of times there was a slick passing movement between a group of Town players, and you wondered why they couldn’t do this on a regular basis.



We all need to prepare ourselves for another season in League One. Unless we mysteriously and suddenly improve radically, then even if we make the play-offs, we’ve no chance of winning them. At least we look safe from relegation… I think…

4



Sindre94 added 17:09 - Apr 2



As usual Chambo gets a worse rating than Toto, although Nsiala was just as bad as the skipper. Strange to constantly be after the one of a few players out there that actually care. 1



Robert_Garrett added 17:19 - Apr 2



better than losing - could have lost this one - still say we should have kept Big Mick McCarthy. He does wonders on a mini budget. Strage that some of the players in the frame want to play in the Premier League??? -3



GavTWTD added 17:21 - Apr 2



Bit premature Sindre94 voting only just open and Chambers now switched with Toto.



Really poor game. Feels like a loss to me. I don't want us to be promoted fluking games as we'll be ripped apart next season. 3



PositivelyPortman added 17:29 - Apr 2



Sindre - Chambers may care, but he offers nothing. There’s a difference between the two. 2



prebbs007 added 17:39 - Apr 2



If only there were points for caring Sindre. Unfortunately Chambers is an utter liability in every game. A truly awful player NOW. Living on the past but is well past his best which was just about passable. He costs us points all the time and that’s reflected in the scores he gets on this table every game. 0



