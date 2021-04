Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tristan Nydam ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andrew Fisher ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dean Lewington ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Darling ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zak Jules ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ethan Laird ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matthew O'Riley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andrew Surman ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joshua McEachran ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Harvie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 William Grigg ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 David Kasumu ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Brown ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matthew Sorinola

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v MK Dons Match Reports NormEmerges added 17:25 - Apr 10



Another toothless performance, at least we created four or five decent chances but our finishing was mostly awful. Defensively we were largely solid but Holy had to make three very good saves to maintain the clean sheet – by contrast I don’t remember their goalie having to make any. Slightly better than the last dismal outing but nowhere near better enough. Another chance missed against pretty poor opposition.

Positives? Downes was excellent, Nydam looked good as a late substitute, Holy never looked like being beaten… but that’s about it.

0



melstpier added 17:42 - Apr 10



Paid the money to watch this thinking with the new owners watching, players would give that little bit extra to impress. Unfortunately that did not happen - and another 0 - 0 resulted. The match was slightly better than v Rotherham, but then it couldn't be much worse. 0



grinch added 17:43 - Apr 10



Apart from defence and downes poor performance again Sears should not be in the squad and Dozzel is just labouring in midfield second to every ball. It shows how much we rely on Norwood 0



Stourbridgeblue added 18:11 - Apr 10



Solid but uninspiring. 0