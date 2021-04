Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Ben Amos ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adam Matthews ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Inniss ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jason Pearce ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Purrington ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex Gilbey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Darren Pratley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jake Forster-Caskey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Diallang Jaiyesimi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jayden Stockley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Millar ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Watson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town Match Reports DifferentGravy added 14:58 - Apr 17



5 decent mins in first half, a couple of chances. 5 decent mins in 2nd half. A solid effort by team but lack of quality and attacking intent. Think Cook is right.....we faded dramatically and dont look fit.



KVY played very well 2nd half until he tired (Man of the match). Downes was everywhere. Bish huffed n puffed and most of our best attacks came through his efforts.



Huge clear out required. Roll on next season 0